He kicked a cat as someone yelled 'field goal' in video. City wants help finding him

The video is 24 seconds of agony for animal lovers — or anyone with a heart.





The male runs up to the cat with quick steps and launches it into the air. The cat flips repeatedly before flopping on the ground.

In the video, taken at a field at Center High School, it doesn't move again and there's laughter in the background.

Now, Kansas City's Neighborhoods & Housing Services Department is searching for the perpetrator and the individual who took the video. The department plans to file animal cruelty charges.





"It’s just horrific," said John Baccala, communications/community liaison for the department. "I can’t imagine anyone doing that to an animal. It’s so horrifying to watch. It makes me sick to look at it."

The kicker wore a purple visor, black tank top, purple basketball shorts, white socks and black Under Armour cleats. One hand was in the air with a finger raised as he lined up with the black cat.

"Mother------ field goals....," a voice said in the background.

"If someone’s going to treat an animal like that, how are they going to treat a human?" Baccala said.

Baccala said his organization received the video on May 24 from the high school principal. According to a time stamp on the video, it was filmed on May 22 at 7:31 p.m. The kicker or or person filming haven't been identified, which is why the department released the video.

Baccala said he has no information on ages or whether the people involved were students. At least two other people, besides the man and the person filming, were present.

He doesn't know if the cat is still alive — it hasn't been found since the video was filmed.

"The cat doesn’t deserve that; that cat needs a voice," Baccala said. "That alone in my mind is good enough to try and find that individual."

Tori Fugate, director of marketing for the KC Pet Project, said the organization receives about 30 new animals every day, and four or five of those animals have been through abusive or neglectful situations, or have extensive injuries. They typically don't see the abuse in action, just the aftermath.

"To actually see the act of it happening to an animal is just so disturbing," Fugate said.

If you have any information, call KC's Action Center at 311. If you live outside of the KC area, call 816-513-1313.



