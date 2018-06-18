18-year-old charged in shooting death of Olathe teen

Charges have been announced in the killing of 17-year-old Daniel Bowden, who was shot in a parking lot in Olathe on June 15.
According to documents filed by Johnson County District Court, Angelo Vincenzo Monteleone, 18, has been charged with shooting Bowden during a robbery attempt.
The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. on June 15.
At that time Olathe police were called to the 100 block of South Clairborne Road where an altercation between two groups resulted in Bowden's shooting. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Monteleone is being held at the Johnson County's Sheriff's office. His bond has been set at $1 million.
