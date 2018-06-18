Victim of Friday homicide in Olathe was 17; three in police custody

Olathe police have released the name of a 17-year-old who was killed in a shooting Friday night, reportedly during an altercation between two groups of people in a parking lot in a commercial area.
The victim was Daniel Bowden of Olathe, police said Monday. Olathe police said they have taken three people into custody in connection with the homicide investigation.
Bowden was shot about 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South Clairborne Road. Officers were called to the scene on a reported armed disturbance.
Bowden was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Olathe police said they are still looking for more information and asked anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.
Comments