A teenager was fatally shot Friday night in a commercial area of Olathe. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in June 2017.
Victim of Friday homicide in Olathe was 17; three in police custody

By Ian Cummings

June 18, 2018 03:56 PM

Olathe police have released the name of a 17-year-old who was killed in a shooting Friday night, reportedly during an altercation between two groups of people in a parking lot in a commercial area.

The victim was Daniel Bowden of Olathe, police said Monday. Olathe police said they have taken three people into custody in connection with the homicide investigation.

Bowden was shot about 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of South Clairborne Road. Officers were called to the scene on a reported armed disturbance.

Bowden was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Olathe police said they are still looking for more information and asked anyone with knowledge of the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.

