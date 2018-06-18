Wyandotte County deputies' shooting: What happened

A chaotic scene unfolded Friday morning in downtown Kansas City, Kan., when two Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies were fatally shot while transporting jail inmates from a court hearing.
As Kansas City, Kan., police investigate the shooting, some details about how the shooting happened have been revealed.
Deputies Theresa King, 44, and Patrick Rohrer, 35, were escorting two prisoners from a court hearing Friday morning at the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services building.
About 11:15 a.m., the deputies brought the prisoners to a secure parking area at the back of the building, where they were to enter a van and drive across the street, returning the inmates to the Wyandotte County jail.
Instead, one of the prisoners apparently gained possession of a deputy's gun and shot both deputies, according to police.
That prisoner was also shot and is hospitalized. Police have not named the prisoner, but sources have confirmed that the prisoner is Antoine Fielder, a 30-year-old with a long history of alleged criminal behavior.
He was being held in Wyandotte County on several criminal charges and has also been charged with murder in Jackson County in a separate case.
No charges in connection with the shooting have been announced as the police investigation continues.
Rohrer died Friday. King died from her injuries after midnight Saturday.
A public visitation for King is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Jack Reardon Civic Center, 500 Minnesota Avenue, in Kansas City, Kan.
A joint funeral for the two deputies is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at Children's Mercy Park.
Anyone wishing to make cash donations to the families of the deputies can do so through the Greater KC Public Safety Credit Union. Separate funds have been set up for each deputy: the Theresa King Memorial Fund and the Patrick Rohrer Memorial Fund.
