Police detain man after two women found seriously injured at KC house; one dies

Police detained a man after two woman were found seriously injured at a Kansas City house Sunday night and one later died of her injuries.
Police responding to reports of a disturbance about 9:30 p.m. at a house in the 5200 block of Franklin Avenue saw the man walking away from the house. Officers stopped the man while they investigated the disturbance.
When officers approached the house, they found a woman lying on the front porch with life-threatening injuries. Once inside, they found a second woman with serious injuries.
Both women were taken to a hospital, where the woman who was found on the porch died.
Police have detained the man while they investigate the homicide.
Anyone with information about the disturbance and the woman's death are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).
