Apparent suspect in KCK courthouse shooting has a long rap sheet

Sources have told The Star that Antoine Fielder was the inmate in transit who allegedly shot two Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies on Friday near the Wyandotte County Courthouse.

Kansas City, Kan., police Officer T.J. Tomasic could not confirm or deny that Fielder was the suspect.

But Fielder was scheduled for a hearing on Friday morning in Division 9 of Wyandotte County Court, which is located in the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services building, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's booking log.

One deputy, Patrick Rohrer, died from his injuries Friday and another deputy was fighting for her life following the shooting in a gated parking lot behind the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services building.

The investigation into the incident continues, but officials believe that the inmate may have obtained one of the deputies guns while in transit from the jail across the street and shot the deputies. The inmate was shot and taken to a hospital where the inmate's condition was not known.

Fielder was being held in Wyandotte County on multiple charges from Dec. 29, 2017, including aggravated assault, aggravated battery and aggravated criminal sodomy. He was being held on $500,000 bond on each charge.

Fielder, 30, was charged in the 2015 killing of an Overland Park woman. He went to trial twice in Wyandotte County on first-degree murder charges, but mistrials were declared when juries twice could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Prosecutors dismissed the charge against Fielder after the second hung jury and he was freed from jail.

Then in April, prosecutors in Jackson County, Mo., charged Fielder with murder in the Dec. 26 killing of a woman whose body was found in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue.