Two Wyandotte County deputies and a suspect shot near courthouse in KCK, police say

Two Wyandotte County Sheriff's deputies were shot Friday morning near the Wyandotte County Courthouse at 7th Street Trafficway and Ann Avenue, according to Kansas City, Kan., police.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The condition of the officers is unknown. They are reportedly being treated at the University of Kansas Hospital.

A suspect was also shot and transported the the University of Kansas Hospital, said Zac Blair, a Kansas City, Kan., police spokesman. The suspect's condition was also unknown.

A press conference at the University of Kansas Hospital was scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

Police were first called at 11:17 a.m.

The shooting happened outside the Wyandotte County Correctional and Court Services building, which is immediately north of the Wyandotte County Courthouse. That's where juvenile services is located.

"There are witnesses we are speaking with," Blair said. "This is a courthouse building, there is video. We will be looking at that video."

Blair said police were not currently looking for any other suspects.

"This incident is contained at those three people and we are not looking for any other suspects," Blair said.

We just got to KU Medical Center. The deputies that were shot are here. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/5RNEXHacFF — Steven Dial (@StevenDialTV) June 15, 2018

KCK police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Friday morning that they were working a "major incident" in the area.

Working major incident in the 800 block of North 7th, details unclear at this time. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) June 15, 2018

People have tweeted photos showing law enforcement in the area.

We're hearing that it was a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy was shot. This is about 100 yards from our office. pic.twitter.com/Kcegha5jfp — Black John Cusack (@JerryWyCo) June 15, 2018

Deputy shot at the courthouse in KCK I Never seen this many cops flocking towards a place. Cops with assault rifles outside. Complete mayhem. The day I decide to eat across the street SMH. — JKuhn (@h8rproof82) June 15, 2018

"Unfortunately, this isn't the first time we have had to deal with this," Blair said. "They're doing their jobs."

This is the fourth incident in which law enforcement personnel in Wyandotte County have been shot in the last three years.

Kansas City, Kan., police detective Brad Lancaster was shot and killed in May 2016 after police began a pursuit of a Tonganoxie man near the Kansas Speedway and ended in Kansas City near Bannister Road and Bruce R. Watkins Drive.

In July 2016, KCK police captain Robert Melton was shot and killed as police were responding to a drive-by shooting and subsequent police chase.

In 2015, a Wyandotte County sheriff's officer Scott Wood was shot at a convenience store, but survived the attack.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.