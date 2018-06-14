Man, 44, identified as victim in Wednesday homicide on 40th Terrace in Kansas City

Kansas City police have released the name of a 44-year-old man killed in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in East Kansas City.

Brian K. Mitchell was found shot, lying on the pavement of a parking area shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of East 40th Terrace.

Witnesses told police the gunshots were fired from an older-model blue or gray Dodge Ram pickup truck with a temporary tag and two people inside. They said the truck drove westbound after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).