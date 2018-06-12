Police arrest suspects in Prospect Avenue assault that left woman critically hurt

Kansas City officers arrested two suspects Monday night after a woman was critically injured in an assault and another slightly injured when she was stabbed in the back.
Police found the victims — one unresponsive and covered in blood — as a large crowd disbanded at East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue, police said.
The unresponsive victim was in critical condition. The second victim said she was stabbed. She was treated at the scene but refused additional treatment.
Officers arrested two suspects six blocks away.
