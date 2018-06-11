Four dead in Platte County home

Four people were found dead in a home on the 14,000 block of NW 63rd St. in Platte County Sunday night. Authorities are not saying if the suspect is one of the deceased. Jill Toyoshiba
Crime

Four people shot, killed in Northland home; all were adults

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

June 11, 2018 06:02 AM

Four people have been shot and killed in a home in Kansas City's Northland.

The Platte County Sheriff's Department went to the house near in the 14000 block of NW 63rd Street in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood outside of Parkville about 9:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.

Four people were found dead in the home. They were all adults.

"It is believed that all of the deceased are related and it is believed the suspect is among the individuals in the residence," the Platte County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

