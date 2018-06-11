Four people shot, killed in Northland home; all were adults

Four dead in Platte County home Four people were found dead in a home on the 14,000 block of NW 63rd St. in Platte County Sunday night. Authorities are not saying if the suspect is one of the deceased. Jill Toyoshiba ×

