Four-year-old child is hit by stray bullet from shooting at south KC gas station

A 4-year-old child was injured by a stray bullet Saturday after a shooting near a gas station in south Kansas City, according to police.
The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at a gas station at 3401 Red Bridge Road, where two people reportedly shot at each other.
An off-duty police officer who lived nearby heard the shots and responded to the scene. The officer took a suspect into custody and discovered the suspect had suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
Several hundred yards away, a bullet had entered the back of a home and struck a 4-year-old in the arm.
The child was taken to a hospital. It appeared the injury was not life-threatening.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
