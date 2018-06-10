A shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018, at a gas station at 3401 Red Bridge Road. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in April 2017.
Four-year-old child is hit by stray bullet from shooting at south KC gas station

By Ian Cummings

A 4-year-old child was injured by a stray bullet Saturday after a shooting near a gas station in south Kansas City, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at a gas station at 3401 Red Bridge Road, where two people reportedly shot at each other.

An off-duty police officer who lived nearby heard the shots and responded to the scene. The officer took a suspect into custody and discovered the suspect had suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Several hundred yards away, a bullet had entered the back of a home and struck a 4-year-old in the arm.

The child was taken to a hospital. It appeared the injury was not life-threatening.

