Shooting in parking lot at popular Crossroads burger place injures two men

By Robert A. Cronkleton

June 10, 2018 08:52 AM

A shooting at a popular hamburger restaurant in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District injured two men early Sunday.

Police responded to the shooting about 3:10 a.m. Sunday at the Town Topic, 2021 Broadway.

The shooter approached the victims as they were sitting in a car in the back parking lot. The shooter pulled out a handgun and shot both victims. The shooter fled before officers arrived.

The victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No suspect information was available from police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

