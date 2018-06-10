Shooting in parking lot at popular Crossroads burger place injures two men

A shooting at a popular hamburger restaurant in Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District injured two men early Sunday.
Police responded to the shooting about 3:10 a.m. Sunday at the Town Topic, 2021 Broadway.
The shooter approached the victims as they were sitting in a car in the back parking lot. The shooter pulled out a handgun and shot both victims. The shooter fled before officers arrived.
The victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
No suspect information was available from police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).
Comments