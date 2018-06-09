Two injured in shooting at Lutfi's Fried Fish; suspect at large

Two critically injured in shooting at Lutfi's Fried Fish in Midtown Kansas City Two victims, one male and one female, were injured in a shooting inside Lutfi's Fried Fish at 31st and Main streets in Midtown Kansas City. Police have not apprehended a suspect but were on the scene Saturday afternoon. Allison Kite ×

SHARE COPY LINK Two victims, one male and one female, were injured in a shooting inside Lutfi's Fried Fish at 31st and Main streets in Midtown Kansas City. Police have not apprehended a suspect but were on the scene Saturday afternoon. Allison Kite