Two injured in shooting at Lutfi's Fried Fish; suspect at large

An unidentified suspect shot and critically injured two people inside Lutfi's Fried Fish on Saturday afternoon, Kansas City police said.
A male and female victim were wounded, said Sgt. Roy Murry. Following the shooting, at 3037 Main St., the suspect drove north on Main, but police were unsure what type of car the suspect was driving, Police were working to pull security footage.
No one has been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department's assault squad is working on the case, Murry said.
