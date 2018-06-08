Police offering up to $25K for tips in KC man's death, originally thought a suicide

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for tips in the case of a Kansas City's man death in February that was originally believed to be a suicide and is now considered a homicide.
According to a press release Friday from the Kansas City Crime Stoppers, the award is being offered by an anonymous donor seeking information leading to an arrest or filing of charges in the death of Jacob Skowronski.
Skowonski's parents allegedly found him dead in his home near 98th Street and Hedges Avenue in Kansas City on Feb. 4. While dropping off laundry, the parents told police they found Skowronski dead in a pool of blood with the door unlocked.
The police ask that tips be submitted through the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 or through the organizations website or mobile app, P3Tips.
