Missouri woman sentenced to prison for tweeting ISIS threats against military

A Missouri woman will serve nine years in federal prison for making threats against former U.S. military personnel and others on behalf of the foreign terrorist organization ISIS.
Safya Roe Yassin, 40, of Buffalo, Mo., used a succession of Twitter accounts to convey her threats.
Specifically, Yassin used the phrase "wanted to kill" in connection with two FBI employees. She also used the phrase "to eventually hunt him down & kill him" in connection with two former U.S. service members, including photos of one target's family.
Yassin "engaged in a concerted and prolonged effort to support the online activities of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS)," according to the U.S. attoney's office.
According to court documents, Yassin also tweeted that a media personality "would be better off without her head" and linked to a list of about 150 Air Force personnel to be delivered to "lone wolves."
At one point the FBI identified 97 Twitter accounts likely used by Yassin to post content in support of ISIS. Yassin pleaded guilty to two counts of interstate threatening communication.
