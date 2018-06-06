Woman arrested after allegedly setting fires in Kauffman Stadium, reports say

Police arrested a woman Wednesday morning after she allegedly set several small fires around Kauffman Stadium, according to media reports.
Kansas City police responded to the stadium around 5 a.m. after security noticed the woman lying incoherent in Lot M between Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium, according WDAF-TV.
Police took her into custody in the parking lot, according to KCTV.
Surveillance video shows the woman allegedly hanging out in the bullpen and setting toilet paper on fire in center field, behind the pitcher's mound and elsewhere in the infield, according to media reports.
It's unknown how she got in the stadium or how long she had been there.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
