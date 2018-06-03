A 52-year-old Raytown man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot a neighbor Saturday, June 2, 2018. Police used tear gas to end a standoff with Larry B. Sommerville, who refused to exit his apartment and surrender.
A 52-year-old Raytown man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot a neighbor Saturday, June 2, 2018. Police used tear gas to end a standoff with Larry B. Sommerville, who refused to exit his apartment and surrender. Raytown Police Department
A 52-year-old Raytown man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after he allegedly shot a neighbor Saturday, June 2, 2018. Police used tear gas to end a standoff with Larry B. Sommerville, who refused to exit his apartment and surrender. Raytown Police Department

Crime

Police used tear gas to end standoff after Raytown shooting; man now charged

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

June 03, 2018 04:37 PM

A 52-year-old Raytown man who allegedly shot a neighbor before being arrested by a SWAT team has been charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Larry B. Sommerville with one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with a shooting and standoff that occurred Saturday.

Raytown police responded Saturday morning to an apartment in the 10300 block of East 63rd Street on a report of a wounded man. When officers arrived, they discovered that the victim had been shot overnight. He was taken to a hospital and was later released.

Police investigating the incident suspected that the person who shot the victim was Sommerville, who lived in the same building.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's SWAT team was called to the apartment. Sommerville allegedly refused to communicate with police or exit the apartment.

Tactical officers eventually used tear gas to get Sommerville out of the apartment. Police took him into custody and brought him to a hospital where he was evaluated. He was later returned to police custody.

Bond was set at $25,000.

Detectives from both Raytown and the highway patrol continue to investigate. Raytown police said more charges could be filed.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

  Comments  