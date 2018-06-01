Think it's fun to point lasers at aircraft? Police have news, and it involves handcuffs

What happens when you point a laser at an aircraft? You don't want to find out the hard way On Friday, the FBI joined Kansas City police to raise public awareness about the dangers of citizens pointing hand-held lasers at police and commercial aircraft. Glenn Rice Monty Davis ×

SHARE COPY LINK On Friday, the FBI joined Kansas City police to raise public awareness about the dangers of citizens pointing hand-held lasers at police and commercial aircraft. Glenn Rice Monty Davis