May 31, 2018 8:34 AM

KC man injured after bullet crashed through window

By Glenn E. Rice

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a man wounded.

Officers were called to a residence in the 3700 block of East Gregory Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The victim told arriving officers that he was inside his residence when he heard one gunshot.

A bullet then crashed through the bedroom window and struck him in the arm. The victim called for help.

Paramedics arrived a short time and took the man to the hospital. His condition was not available but his injuries were believed to be not life-threatening. Police did not have a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

