KC man injured after bullet crashed through window

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a man wounded.
Officers were called to a residence in the 3700 block of East Gregory Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The victim told arriving officers that he was inside his residence when he heard one gunshot.
A bullet then crashed through the bedroom window and struck him in the arm. The victim called for help.
Paramedics arrived a short time and took the man to the hospital. His condition was not available but his injuries were believed to be not life-threatening. Police did not have a description of the shooter.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
