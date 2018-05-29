Hey 'Jackwagon,' Merriam police have your 'marijuana starter kit'

Police are looking to "chat" with the drug dealer who left an iPhone, digital scale, loaded handgun and jar of marijuana at one of Merriam's parks.
"To the Jackwagon who left their marijuana dealer starter kit in one of our parks," Merriam police started a tweet with on Tuesday, "we would love to have a chat . . . #drugsarebad."
The tweet includes a picture of the items.
Luckily no kids found the items, police said.
They were found in Campbell Park, near West 61st and Knox street.
The park, originally referred to as "Old Horseshoe Bend," is nestled where 61st meets Turkey Creek. It features paved parking, picnic tables, grills and playground equipment. It's open from sunrise to sunset daily, according to the city's website.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments