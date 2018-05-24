Brady Newman-Caddell plead guilty to the 2016 kidnapping and rape of a Johnson County sheriffs deputy Thursday at the Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe. Co-defendant William Luth previously plead guilty and was sentenced to 41 years. Pool
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping and raping Johnson County deputy

By Tony Rizzo

May 24, 2018 04:02 PM

A 23-year-old Independence man admitted Thursday that he kidnapped and raped a Johnson County sheriff's deputy in 2016.

Brady Newman-Caddell is the second man to plead guilty to the attack on the deputy in October 2016 outside the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe.

The second man, William Luth of Blue Springs, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced in February to 41 years in prison.

On Thursday, Newman-Caddell pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to one count of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

A jury trial to decide whether the state can ask a judge to sentence Newman-Caddell to more than the minimum 12 1/3 years on each count, as called for under Kansas sentencing guidelines, will be conducted on Oct. 15. Newman-Caddell's attorney, Zane Todd, said he planned to call an expert witness and argue factors that mitigate against the state's request for an upward departure from the guidelines.

Art a previous court hearing, the deputy testified that she had just gotten out of her car in the parking lot outside the detention center when she was approached by a man who asked for directions.

He then punched her on the side of her head and continued to punch her as he forced her into the backseat of a car driven by another man.

She was blindfolded with a piece of clothing and her assailants took turns raping and sodomizing her before letting her out of the car across the state line in Jackson County.

Luth and Newman-Caddell are also facing charges in Jackson County Circuit Court for the February 2016 rape of a woman in Independence.

