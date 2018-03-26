Police: Teen dies of overdose from drugs his mom — a Missouri nurse — says she stole

A Missouri woman is charged with murder after her 14-year-old son apparently died from an overdose of a controlled substance that she admits to stealing, police said.
Danielle Christine Baker, 41, of Bolivar, allegedly took controlled substances from a medical facility where she worked as a registered nurse. Police were called to the family's home at about 9 a.m. March 20 after the boy went into cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another boy told police that he and the victim had taken what he believed to be liquid Xanax the day before, a court document said. Police found an empty bottle of Lorazepam and a syringe under the victim's bed.
Police said Baker admitted to removing a bottle of morphine sulfate from her son's room before the ambulance crew and police arrived. The drug had been prescribed to a patient who then died. Instead of destroying the medication, Baker allegedly brought it home.
Police said Baker brought medications home from work even though she knew her son had a drug-abuse problem and had twice received treatment.
Baker is charged with second-degree or felony murder, endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and stealing. Her bond at the Polk County jail is set at $150,000.
The Springfield News-Leader reported that Baker has been fired from her job. Bolivar is about 25 miles north of Springfield, Mo.
