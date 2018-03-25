Suspect in shooting and possible kidnapping eludes KC police

A suspect in a shooting and possible kidnapping eluded Kansas City police Sunday afternoon after a chase that reached speeds of 85 mph.
Police were searching for a silver Dodge Charger that was last seen about 4:45 p.m. speeding east on Gregory Boulevard near James A. Reed Road.
Police said a shooting victim arrived by a private vehicle at a local hospital around 4:30 p.m., reporting that a shooting had occurred near 62nd Street and Prospect Avenue.
Police said there was a possibility that a child was taken during that incident, but that was not confirmed late Sunday afternoon.
The shooting victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.
The car chase, according to radio traffic, led east on 67th Street and south on Cleveland Avenue to Gregory when the car sped east toward Raytown and police lost sight of it.
