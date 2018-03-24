Deputies: Grandview man led chase through field while riding stolen John Deere Gator

A man was booked into jail Friday after allegedly leading deputies on a brief chase through a Cass County field while riding a stolen John Deere Gator.
Kevin R. York, 35, of Grandview has not yet been charged following Friday's pursuit, but was arrested on several warrants for a parole violation, resisting arrest in a 2017 incident and other warrants.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of East 307th Street and Interstate 49 for a traffic violation around 11:30 a.m. Friday. One person was taken into custody during the stop, and another person fled.
While deputies searched the area, they received a call from a homeowner near East 291st Street and South Walker Road who said a suspicious man was in her garage.
Never miss a local story.
The man evaded deputies, running from the home before they arrived.
Shortly after, another neighbor reported that a man had driven off in her John Deere Gator utility vehicle.
Deputies and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol soon saw the man and pursued him in a field near East 291st Street and Missouri TT. York was taken into custody not long after.
York remained in the county jail Saturday, according to the sheriff's office jail log.
A second person in the vehicle during the traffic stop was also taken into custody for questioning.
"It’s important for citizens to call and report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods," Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber said in a statement. "Timely reporting of this suspect’s action led to the recovery of stolen property and his apprehension."
Comments