Broken down car = 25 years in federal prison for Missouri man

A Jefferson City man was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for possessing methamphetamine found by police after his car broke down at a Grandview intersection.
Michael A. Green, 57, was sentenced to 25 years and 10 months for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell.
According to his plea agreement, Grandview police found Green in the driver's seat of a car stalled at an intersection with its hood up.
Police decided to have the car towed, but first searched it and found a shoebox in the trunk that contained more than 400 grams of the drug.
