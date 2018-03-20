Man, woman in custody after high-speed chase and shootout with Missouri trooper

A Missouri man is under guard at Liberty Hospital after a high-speed chase and shootout Monday with a highway patrol trooper.
The incident followed a home invasion Monday in Ridgeway, near the Iowa line. The Harrison County Sheriff's Department broadcast a description of the suspects' vehicle, which was headed south on Interstate 35 toward Kansas City.
An officer with Troop H of the Missouri Highway Patrol saw a vehicle matching the description and gave chase. The driver of the vehicle left the interstate and headed west in Daviess County. The vehicle crossed U.S. 69 and crashed into a ditch, and a man and a woman passenger attempted to flee on foot.
The highway patrol said the man fired shots at the trooper, who returned fire, striking the man. Both the man and woman were arrested.
Elmer Martin Sorrell, 52, of High Ridge, Mo., is charged in Daviess County with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $100,000 cash. Sorrell is in stable condition.
Lisa Ann Legge, 55, of Washington, Mo., is charged in Harrison County with first-degree armed robbery, first-degree burglary and felony stealing. Her bond was also set at $100,000 cash.
