KC Metro Squad investigates fatal shooting Saturday in Gladstone

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

March 18, 2018 08:19 PM

Homicide detectives with the Kansas City Metro Squad are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in Gladstone Saturday night.

Paulus T. Fermin was found shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of North Broadway. Gladstone police had been called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident, according to the Gladstone Police Department.

Fermin was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The Metro Squad was activated to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen

