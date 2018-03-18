KC Metro Squad investigates fatal shooting Saturday in Gladstone

Homicide detectives with the Kansas City Metro Squad are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in Gladstone Saturday night.
Paulus T. Fermin was found shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of North Broadway. Gladstone police had been called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident, according to the Gladstone Police Department.
Fermin was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
The Metro Squad was activated to investigate the homicide.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
