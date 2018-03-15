Abuse of 95-year-old woman alleged at Overland Park care facility

An employee of an Overland Park elder care facility is charged with abusing a 95-year-old woman.
Eveline Githiaka, 38, of Overland Park, is charged in Johnson County District Court with one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult. She was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on Thursday. Her bond is set at $10,000.
The alleged abuse occurred in January. Available court documents don't name the facility. The charge alleges that she inflicted "physical injury or unreasonable punishment" on the woman.
An initial court appearance for Githiaka is scheduled for Friday.
