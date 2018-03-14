Police in the Kansas City metro area announced this week they will be looking to prevent alcohol-related crashes on St. Patrick’s Day by having extra patrols on Saturday.
Police in the Kansas City metro area announced this week they will be looking to prevent alcohol-related crashes on St. Patrick’s Day by having extra patrols on Saturday. File photo The Star
Police in the Kansas City metro area announced this week they will be looking to prevent alcohol-related crashes on St. Patrick’s Day by having extra patrols on Saturday. File photo The Star

Crime

KC area police plan extra patrols looking for drunken drivers on St. Patrick's Day

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

March 14, 2018 08:49 AM

St. Patrick's Day revelers beware: Kansas City area police will be out in force looking for drunken drivers.

Law enforcement agencies across the Kansas City metro area plan to have extra patrols on Saturday looking for people who are driving drunk.

Olathe police said they have received grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation to fund additional officers on the street looking for impaired drivers. The officers will also be strictly enforcing seat belt law as a way of reducing critical injuries from crashes.

Kansas City police said they will work with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department to conduct numerous saturation patrols in areas known for alcohol-related crashes or arrests.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Citing numbers from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kansas City police said that the St. Patrick's Day holiday has become a dangerous one on the nation's roads.

In 2016, nearly 40 percent of fatal crashes involved drunken drivers during the holiday period. The early morning after St. Patrick's Day is especially troublesome with nearly 70 percent of all fatal crashes between midnight and 6 a.m. on March 18 involving drunken drivers.

Drivers also are urged to keep an eye out for pedestrians who might have had too much to drink. People walking while intoxicated could put themselves at risk of being hit by a vehicle, police said.

The Wichita Police Department offers advice to residents for what to do when you are stopped by a police officer. (Video courtesy of Wichita Police Department) McClatchy

Related stories from Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave. 33

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

Pause
KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle 44

KCK police find man fatally shot in vehicle

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

How 911 calls are located 78

How 911 calls are located

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call 59

Clinton dispatch scanner traffic reveals 911 call

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos 206

Witnesses in Clinton, Mo. talk of gunshots, blood and chaos

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene 183

'He collapsed to the ground,' a neighbor says of wounded officer carried out of shooting scene

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know 123

Three police officers shot, one fatally: Here's what we know

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally 337

Listen to scanner traffic from Clinton, Mo. where three officers were shot, one fatally

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil 253

'He went out fabulous,' Ta'Ron Carson's parents remember their son at vigil

Raw video: Scene of reported shooting in the 3500 block of Prospect Ave.

View More Video