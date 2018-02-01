Chiefs linebacker has March court hearing in marijuana possession case

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis is scheduled back in court March 2 on marijuana possession charges.
Pierre-Louis was charged last week in Johnson County District Court after he was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol.
He is charged with possession of THC, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license and driving with an expired vehicle registration.
Pierre-Louis, 26, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which are all misdemeanors.
His attorney, Trey Pettlon, appeared on his behalf Thursday, and requested a continuance until the March date.
“Kevin is very sorry about all of this, of course,” Pettlon said in a written statement. “He is handling it responsibly.”
Court documents containing circumstances of his arrest are not yet publicly available.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
