Master Deputy Brandon Collins, left, was killed when Adrian Espinosa-Flores drove into his police vehicle.
Master Deputy Brandon Collins, left, was killed when Adrian Espinosa-Flores drove into his police vehicle. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Master Deputy Brandon Collins, left, was killed when Adrian Espinosa-Flores drove into his police vehicle. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Drunk driver who killed Johnson County deputy gets maximum sentence, then deportation

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 12, 2018 10:45 AM

The drunk driver who hit and killed a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy in 2016 was sentenced Friday to 12 years and six months in prison — the maximum allowed.

Master Deputy Brandon Collins was conducting a traffic stop along U.S. 69 in Overland Park on Sept. 11, 2016, when a pickup truck driven by Adrian Espinosa-Flores slammed into the back of the deputy’s parked patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle was pushed into the vehicle that had been stopped and a fire broke out. Collins was killed, and three people in the vehicle he had pulled over were injured.

In October, Espinosa-Flores, 39, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to reckless second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Espinosa-Flores, who is in the country illegally, will be taken into custody by immigration officials after completing his prison sentence.

He fled on foot from the scene of the wreck but was found nearby and taken into custody.

After his arrest, he told police that he had been drinking beer at a friend’s house in Belton and was driving home to Kansas City, Kan.

Officers conducted field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed that Espinosa-Flores’ blood-alcohol content was .160, according to court documents. That is twice the legal limit in Kansas.

Espinosa-Flores had at least one prior DUI conviction, according to court records.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Mother of man shot by police speaks out

    Linda Dowdy, the mother of a man shot by a Kansas City police officer on Nov. 30, 2016, speaks about her son's death.

Mother of man shot by police speaks out

Mother of man shot by police speaks out 3:28

Mother of man shot by police speaks out
Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen 2:33

Arkansas police release footage of fatal shooting of teen
Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

View More Video