Drunk driver who killed Johnson County deputy gets maximum sentence, then deportation

The drunk driver who hit and killed a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy in 2016 was sentenced Friday to 12 years and six months in prison — the maximum allowed.
Master Deputy Brandon Collins was conducting a traffic stop along U.S. 69 in Overland Park on Sept. 11, 2016, when a pickup truck driven by Adrian Espinosa-Flores slammed into the back of the deputy’s parked patrol vehicle.
The patrol vehicle was pushed into the vehicle that had been stopped and a fire broke out. Collins was killed, and three people in the vehicle he had pulled over were injured.
In October, Espinosa-Flores, 39, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to reckless second-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.
Espinosa-Flores, who is in the country illegally, will be taken into custody by immigration officials after completing his prison sentence.
He fled on foot from the scene of the wreck but was found nearby and taken into custody.
After his arrest, he told police that he had been drinking beer at a friend’s house in Belton and was driving home to Kansas City, Kan.
Officers conducted field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed that Espinosa-Flores’ blood-alcohol content was .160, according to court documents. That is twice the legal limit in Kansas.
Espinosa-Flores had at least one prior DUI conviction, according to court records.
