Wife’s body found in Raymore; Overland Park man arrested

An Overland Park man was jailed Tuesday morning after police found his wife’s body in Raymore.
Police had gone to the man’s residence in the 8000 block of Perry Street Monday afternoon after receiving calls about a domestic disturbance. The man was alone, police said.
But the man called the police hours later to return to his residence to report that his wife was missing. Police became suspicious during the interview and the man told police he had a role in her disappearance, police said.
His wife’s body was later discovered in Raymore and the man was taken into custody. A 30-year-old man was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center Tuesday morning.
The names of the man and his wife have not yet been released as police are contacting relatives.
Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
