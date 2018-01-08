Crime

Suspect shot and killed by KCPD officer near apartment complex

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 07:27 PM

A Kansas City police officer shot and killed a suspect near an apartment complex at Citadel Drive and Blue Hills Road Monday night.

At the scene Monday night, a KCPD police spokesman told reporters that officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at around 6 p.m. in the area of 60th Street and Blue Hills Road. The vehicle stopped and the driver allegedly fled on foot.

Police said officers tried to use a Taser to stop the driver in the foot pursuit but were unsuccessful.

“Later on the driver turned toward the officers, brandished a handgun and officers then shot the driver,” KCPD Capt. Lionel Colón told reporters.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continued to investigate the shooting Monday night.

This is a developing story.

