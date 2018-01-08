Crime

List of Kansas City area homicides in 2018

January 08, 2018 02:44 PM

Kansas City area homicides for 2018

Here is a list of the homicides reported this year in the Kansas City area, the victims and when and where they died. The most recent homicides are at the top of each city’s list.

By Glenn E. Rice, Tony Rizzo, Joe Robertson, Robert A. Cronkleton, Ian Cummings

Kansas City

1. Thomas Rice on Jan. 5

Officers responded to a reported car wreck at U.S. 40 and Manchester Trafficway and found the victim unresponsive. Fire crews arrived and declared the man dead. Cause of death has not been released.

Kansas City, Kan.

1. Mike Arita-Hurtado, 24, of Kansas City, Kan. on Jan. 1

Arita-Hurtado was found just before 1:30 a.m. after officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Oakland Avenue.

