Emergency crews and police worked a crash scene at Blue Parkway and Bellaire Avenue in Kansas City Sunday night after police chased a vehicle in a pursuit that began in Independence.
Crime

Police chase leads to crash and fire in east KC; multiple injuries reported

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

January 07, 2018 08:31 PM

Police chased a car through south Kansas City that ended with a crash and fire near Blue Parkway and Bellaire Avenue Sunday night.

Police reported several injuries calling for four additional ambulances. As many as five people, two in the “suspect car” and three in another car, were reported injured.

The chase was initiated by the Independence Police Department and the pursuit led into Kansas City. Police chased the vehicle south through Kansas City soon after 8 p.m. and east on 63rd Street, reporting speeds of 75 mph through light traffic.

The car then sped north on Interstate 435 before heading back west on Blue Parkway.

