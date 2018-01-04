Police in KC, North, in 100mph chase of suspect in KCK homicide

A van carrying a man thought to be a murder suspect led police on a chase on U.S. 169 and Interstate 435 at speeds at times exceeding 100 mph and into the wrong highway lanes at noon Thursday.

Police shot at the van on southbound Interstate 35 and it spun out near 143rd Street about 12:15 p.m. The suspect was immediately surrounded by a swarm of police and taken into custody.

“The suspect is shot,” according to police scanner traffic.

A woman in the van also was taken into custody. She surrendered, getting out of the van with her hands up.

Authorities repeatedly warned the suspect in the van was “armed and dangerous.”

The chase began north of Smithville and sped south on U.S. 169 into Kansas City, at least once reversing the wrong way in the northbound lanes, then continuing onto Interstate 435 where it weaved across the median several times between east and westbound lanes.

The van weaved through oncoming traffic at several different points of the chase.

Authorities advised during the chase, “we’re going to use whatever force to get this guy stopped.”

As they chased him, police urged, “Guys be careful, he’s wanted for murder, he’s armed and dangerous.”

Police deployed stop sticks on I-435 as the van passed 108th Street, but the van continued driving on rims for several miles before it spun out on I-35.

In scanner traffic, authorities said that at least one person in the van was being sought in connection with a homicide in Kansas City, Kan., early Thursday morning.

Police in Kansas City, Kan., confirmed that a person of interest in the homicide investigation was taken into custody from the chase scene. The homicide happened shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. Police found a man shot dead in a pickup truck near 10th and Ivandale streets.