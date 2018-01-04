A man believed to be in his 50s was fatally shot early Thursday in Kansas City, Kan. The shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near 10th and Ivandale streets. This Google Maps Street View is from October 2016.
A man believed to be in his 50s was fatally shot early Thursday in Kansas City, Kan. The shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near 10th and Ivandale streets. This Google Maps Street View is from October 2016. Google Maps

Crime

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in pickup truck in KCK

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 06:42 AM

A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man shot in a pickup truck in Kansas City, Kan., early Thursday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near 10th and Ivandale streets in northeast Kansas City, Kan., according to Officer Tom Tomasic, a spokesman for Kansas City, Kan., police.

The area is near Whittier Elementary school. Schools in the Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools district resume their full-day schedules on Thursday.

The victim was driving a pickup north on 10th Street when he was shot. A witness told police that the truck was drifting slowly up the street straddling the center line. The witness checked out the truck and noticed the wounded man, Tomasic said.

When officers arrived, they found truck stopped in the middle of the street. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told police that they heard several gunshots, according to media reports. The victim is believed to be in his mid-50s.

The fatal shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, Tomasic said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

