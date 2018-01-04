Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in pickup truck in KCK

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe

A 26-minute body camera video shows police entering an Olathe home to arrest Ciara Howard and then fatally shooting her. 0:00 -- Officers gather in force outside the front door. 6:44 -- Officers enter the home. 12:30 -- Howard and officers discuss potential bond and her fear of going to the county jail. 17:20 -- Howard cracks open the door to be heard better. 20:42 -- Officers begin progressing into the hall nearest the back room. 21:54 -- Howard barks back at the police dog. 22:55 -- Howard slams door, setting off events that lead to her death.(Video obtained from the city of Olathe)