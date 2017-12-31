A child was found safe after being taken during a carjacking near 35th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City. This Google Maps Street View image from the area was taken in March 2017.
Crime

Child taken during carjacking in Kansas City is found safe in Belton

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

December 31, 2017 12:55 PM

An 18-month-old child taken during a carjacking Sunday morning in Kansas City has been found safe in Belton, according to police, and a suspect is in custody.

The child was taken about 11 a.m. during a carjacking near 35th Street and Prospect Avenue, according to Capt. Stacey Graves, a Kansas City police spokeswoman.

A woman told police that a carjacker forced himself into her car and then forced the woman and two of her children out of the car.

But the 18-month-old remained in the car.

“The suspect disregarded pleas from the victims to get the male child and fled the scene,” Graves said.

About an hour later, Belton police reported that they had found the vehicle with the child safe inside in their city.

The child is safe with police, Graves said. A suspect was taken into custody in Belton.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

