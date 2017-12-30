One person was killed and another critically wounded in separate shootings Saturday in Kansas City, Kan.
One person was killed and another critically wounded in separate shootings Saturday in Kansas City, Kan.

Crime

One person killed, another critically wounded in separate shootings in KCK

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

December 30, 2017 07:02 PM

One person was killed and another critically wounded in separate shootings Saturday in Kansas City, Kan.

The first victim was shot about 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.

According to police, a witness to the shooting tried to take the victim to a hospital in a private vehicle, but the victim died prior to arrival.

In the second shooting, another person was critically injured about 4:40 p.m. near 12th Street and Kansas Avenue.

A man in his 20s was found outside of a home in the 1200 block of Kansas suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said Saturday ngiht.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information about the victim, suspect or motive in either shooting.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

