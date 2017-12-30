One person killed, another critically wounded in separate shootings in KCK

One person was killed and another critically wounded in separate shootings Saturday in Kansas City, Kan.
The first victim was shot about 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.
Officers working a homicide in the 700 block of N. 9th Street.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 30, 2017
According to police, a witness to the shooting tried to take the victim to a hospital in a private vehicle, but the victim died prior to arrival.
Never miss a local story.
In the second shooting, another person was critically injured about 4:40 p.m. near 12th Street and Kansas Avenue.
Officers working a shooting at 12th & Kansas, victim may not make it.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) December 30, 2017
A man in his 20s was found outside of a home in the 1200 block of Kansas suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said Saturday ngiht.
Authorities did not immediately release additional information about the victim, suspect or motive in either shooting.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments