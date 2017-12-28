Police: Mother tried to stop deadly shooting that killed fiance, son charged

An Independence man faces first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection with the murder of his mother’s fiance early Thursday.
William M. Miller-Kirkland, 26, is accused of shooting to death 50-year-old Teddis A. Burns-El during a disturbance between the two men about 3 a.m. inside a home in the 1400 block of North Osage Street in Independence.
According to court records, Miller-Kirkland’s mother told police she tried to disarm him during the altercation but he fired anyway and struck Burns-El once in the arm.
After Burns-El fell to the ground, court records indicate Miller-Kirkland stood over him and fired multiple shots before leaving in a white SUV. Police found 14 spent shell casings inside the home.
Police stopped Miller-Kirkland in the SUV after the shooting but he initially refused to pull over. Once stopped, Miller-Kirkland failed to cooperate and told officers to shoot him. He was later arrested and questioned.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
