  KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River

    KCK police and fire departments worked to recover a body after a Wyandotte County Unified Government employee reported it.

KCK police and fire departments worked to recover a body after a Wyandotte County Unified Government employee reported it. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star
KCK police and fire departments worked to recover a body after a Wyandotte County Unified Government employee reported it. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Crime

KCK police investigate body found along Kansas River

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 12:50 PM

Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating a body found along the banks of the Kansas River Thursday.

The body was found about 10 a.m. on the river near James Street and Interstate 70, according to Officer Zac Blair, a Kansas City, Kan., police spokesman.

A Unified Government water pollution employee had first spotted the body, Blair said. Kansas City, Kan., Fire Department crews came to help police retrieve it from the icy river on a day when temperatures remained in the low 20s.

Blair said police think the body may belong to a male, but the identity and cause of death was unclear. It appeared that the body had been on the riverbank for some time, he said.

More details will likely come with an autopsy, Blair said.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

