Woman killed, man injured in KC shooting late Tuesday

A woman was killed and a man injured in a shooting late Tuesday in Kansas City, according to police.
The woman was found along with the injured man in the 600 block of Spruce Ave., shortly after 10 p.m. Police had been called to the area on a reported shooting.
They both suffered from “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to Capt. Stacey Graves, a Kansas City police spokeswoman.
The male victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition.
The woman’s name has not yet been released. Her age is unknown at this time, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
