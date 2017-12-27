Police responding to a shooting in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue found a woman killed and a man injured. This Google Maps Street View image of the area was taken in April 2015.
Police responding to a shooting in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue found a woman killed and a man injured. This Google Maps Street View image of the area was taken in April 2015. Google Maps
Police responding to a shooting in the 600 block of Spruce Avenue found a woman killed and a man injured. This Google Maps Street View image of the area was taken in April 2015. Google Maps

Crime

Woman killed, man injured in KC shooting late Tuesday

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 27, 2017 07:50 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A woman was killed and a man injured in a shooting late Tuesday in Kansas City, according to police.

The woman was found along with the injured man in the 600 block of Spruce Ave., shortly after 10 p.m. Police had been called to the area on a reported shooting.

They both suffered from “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to Capt. Stacey Graves, a Kansas City police spokeswoman.

The male victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman’s name has not yet been released. Her age is unknown at this time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

    Police searching for a missing Overland Park teen found the body of a young woman in south Kansas City. Police suspect murder-suicide.

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car
Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 3:50

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car
Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 1:09

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen

View More Video