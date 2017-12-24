Police on Sunday identified the young man fatally shot in the 400 block of Jackson Avenue as 23-year-old Gregory Warrior of Kansas City, Kan. This Google Maps Street View photo of the area is from August 2014.
Police on Sunday identified the young man fatally shot in the 400 block of Jackson Avenue as 23-year-old Gregory Warrior of Kansas City, Kan. This Google Maps Street View photo of the area is from August 2014. Google Maps
Police on Sunday identified the young man fatally shot in the 400 block of Jackson Avenue as 23-year-old Gregory Warrior of Kansas City, Kan. This Google Maps Street View photo of the area is from August 2014. Google Maps

Crime

Police identify victim of KC fatal shooting as Gregory Warrior, 23, of KCK

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

December 24, 2017 09:13 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Police on Sunday identified the young man fatally shot Saturday in Kansas City’s Northeast area as Gregory Warrior, 23.

Police responded to the shooting about 7 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Jackson Avenue.

Warrior, a Kansas City, Kan., resident, was found nearby at Independence and Cleveland avenues. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police took a man into custody at the house. At the time, police said they didn’t know what led to the shooting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

    Police searching for a missing Overland Park teen found the body of a young woman in south Kansas City. Police suspect murder-suicide.

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car
Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 3:50

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car
Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 1:09

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen

View More Video