Police identify victim of KC fatal shooting as Gregory Warrior, 23, of KCK

Police on Sunday identified the young man fatally shot Saturday in Kansas City’s Northeast area as Gregory Warrior, 23.
Police responded to the shooting about 7 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Jackson Avenue.
Warrior, a Kansas City, Kan., resident, was found nearby at Independence and Cleveland avenues. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Police took a man into custody at the house. At the time, police said they didn’t know what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
