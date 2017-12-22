A Kansas man was beaten, arrested and convicted. This bodycam footage cleared his name

More Videos 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage Pause 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 3:50 Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 1:50 Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:09 Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 2:25 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 0:47 Armed man's truck was parked in the Costco parking lot 1:38 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:36 Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life 1:12 FBI's nationwide underage sex sting nets 120 arrests, including 10 in the Kansas City metro Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Topeka Police Department, Monty Davis and Max Londberg

