The Missouri Highway Patrol pulled over a U-Haul truck Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County and found 23.2 pounds of THC “edibles,” cookies infused with the chemical found in marijuana. They also found more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gun.
Crime

Missouri troopers seize 23 pounds of edibles, ‘NOT the kind of cookies Santa wants’

By Adam Darby And Max Londberg

The Kansas City Star

December 21, 2017 03:45 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:56 PM

They were driving down the highway with a bunch of cookies — not unusual in the holiday season. But this was more than 20 pounds of THC-laced cookies, not exactly what Santa wants on Christmas morning, said the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The patrol pulled over a U-Haul truck Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County and found 23.2 pounds of THC “edibles,” cookies infused with the chemical found in marijuana. They also found more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gun.

A 58-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Florida, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and illegal use of a firearm. They have not been formally charged.

The Highway Patrol tweeted that these cookies were not appropriate holiday goodies.

“2 occupants of a truck were arrested for drug trafficking on I-70 at the 51 mm following a traffic stop. A search of the cargo area revealed 23.2 pounds of THC Infused cookies & 4.61 pounds of marijuana. These are NOT the kind of cookies Santa wants! #NotSantasCookies

Troopers pulled over the truck for a traffic violation and then caught the smell of raw marijuana, Sgt. Collin Stosberg told The Star. The driver and passenger both admitted to possessing 2 pounds of marijuana, he said. A search of the cargo area revealed the drugs.

“We’re seeing more and more edibles containing THC-infused chemicals and marijuana,” Stosberg said. “And obviously the concern is what if that gets in the hands of a child.”

Adam Darby: 816-234-4318, @adarby87

