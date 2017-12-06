David A. Williams
David A. Williams Jackson County Detention Center
David A. Williams Jackson County Detention Center

Crime

Snapchat sex ambush goes bad: 15-year-old female accomplice shot, KC man charged

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

December 06, 2017 05:14 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

A sex liaison arranged through Snapchat was designed to be a robbery, but it failed when the ambushing gunman accidentally shot his 15-year-old female accomplice, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

David A. Williams, 20, of Kansas City, is charged with robbery and armed criminal action in the failed attack and carjacking in Independence early Wednesday morning.

Independence police were called to the scene of a carjacking at Willis and Maple avenues about 1:30 a.m., court records show.

The court records state:

The victim told police he set up a sex liaison through Snapchat and met a girl, who got in his car. Soon a man, later identified as Williams, appeared at his window with a black bandana over his face, pointing a .380 Glock handgun at the victim’s face, according to court records.

Williams shouted, “Get out of the car,” the victim said. He pointed the gun at the victim’s head and told him, “Empty your pockets!”

The victim realized the girl was part of the robbery when she began taking his wallet and cell phone, court records say.

As she took the victim’s things, Williams placed the gun to the back of his head and shouted, “I’m going to kill you m-----------!”

The victim snatched his cell phone and ducked to flee the car. As he did, Williams fired his gun, just missing the victim’s head and hitting the girl in the arm and leg, the court records state.

Williams and the girl fled the area in the victim’s car.

Soon police were called to another scene — in the 1100 block of Crescent Avenue in Independence — to investigate a woman with a gunshot wound.

Police found the 15-year-old girl and they also located the victim’s car parked a block to the west. Williams was also at the residence, and police took him to the carjacking victim, who identified him as the assailant. Williams was taken into custody.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

