Westport victim tried to calm gunman; he had been robbed before, father says

More Videos 3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams Pause 1:36 Vigil for Midtown shooting victim who complied with robbers but still lost his life 1:38 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:45 Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24 0:53 Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:32 Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 1:51 Mother of Kara Kopetsky talks about identification of her daughter's remains 2:10 She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes 2:20 Watch Oklahoma police find former Sen. Ralph Shortey in hotel room with boy 1:49 Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

"I wish they would see through my eyes," Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son Joe Pearce, father of Zach Pearce, who was shot and killed during a robbery while walking home in Westport Sunday night, wish the people who did it could see through his eyes and feel the pain of a parent. Pearce family runs Giggles N Jiggles Family Fun Center in Blue Springs. Joe Pearce, father of Zach Pearce, who was shot and killed during a robbery while walking home in Westport Sunday night, wish the people who did it could see through his eyes and feel the pain of a parent. Pearce family runs Giggles N Jiggles Family Fun Center in Blue Springs. Shelly Yang and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

Joe Pearce, father of Zach Pearce, who was shot and killed during a robbery while walking home in Westport Sunday night, wish the people who did it could see through his eyes and feel the pain of a parent. Pearce family runs Giggles N Jiggles Family Fun Center in Blue Springs. Shelly Yang and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star