KC police investigating homicide at 18th and Benton

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at East 18th Street and Benton Boulevard.
According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Benton Boulevard.
Police said they found one male victim dead at the scene. The body was found in a parking lot of a gas station.
Police said a suspect wearing baggy clothes was seen running from the gas station lot.
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
