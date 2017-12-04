Police are investigating the city’s 134th homicide of the year after a man was shot to death during a robbery while walking home from the Westport area. This Google Maps Street View is from March 2017.
Police are investigating the city's 134th homicide of the year after a man was shot to death during a robbery while walking home from the Westport area.
Crime

Man shot to death during robbery while walking home from Westport area

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

December 04, 2017 07:26 AM

A gunman fatally shot a man walking home from the Westport area late Sunday in what appears to have been a robbery in Midtown Kansas City.

Police responded shortly before midnight to the 100 block of East 40th Street on reports of an outside disturbance and shots fired.

While police were en route, the call was updated to a shooting. Arriving officers found the man’s body lying in the street near 40th and Walnut Street, just one block east of Main Street.

The victim was one of two men in their 20s who were walking home from Westport., according to KMBC.

A dark colored, possibly maroon, SUV pulled up along side the men and one of the people inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and demanded the victims’ phones and wallets.

Both robbery victims complied, but the robber fired a shot striking and killing one of the men. The other man was not injured.

The gunman fled in the vehicle with at least two others inside, according to police.

Anyone with information about the homicide or the SUV is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The fatal shooting is Kansas City’s 134th homicide for the year.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

