Smithville police shot a person during a disturbance Saturday night in the 800 block of Cherry Lane. This Google Maps photo of the area is from July 2014.
Smithville police shot a person during a disturbance Saturday night in the 800 block of Cherry Lane. This Google Maps photo of the area is from July 2014. Google Maps
Smithville police shot a person during a disturbance Saturday night in the 800 block of Cherry Lane. This Google Maps photo of the area is from July 2014. Google Maps

Crime

Smithville police shoot 63-year-old man during disturbance Saturday night

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

December 03, 2017 10:56 AM

A 63-year-old man was in the hospital Sunday after being shot by Smithville police during a disturbance Saturday night.

In a posting to the department’s Facebook page, Smithville police said the shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday when three officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Cherry Lane.

Details of what led up to the shooting were not available. The man shot by police was taken to a hospital.

One officer who suffered minor injuries was treated at a hospital and released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which the department said is standard policy.

The Clay County Investigative Squad is investigating the shooting, the department said.

The squad is expected to release more information Monday afternoon.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

    The murder of Harlan K. Dunbar on October 26 has left many reeling in the homeless community around Lykins Square in Northeast Kansas City. Former prostitute and survivor of homelessness and addiction, Christine McDonald, gives a poignant remembrance of the man who was her friend and protector on the streets.

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 3:35

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams
Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24 0:45

Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24
Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police 1:31

Driver crashes after reaching 80 mph trying to evade police

View More Video