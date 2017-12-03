Smithville police shoot 63-year-old man during disturbance Saturday night

A 63-year-old man was in the hospital Sunday after being shot by Smithville police during a disturbance Saturday night.
In a posting to the department’s Facebook page, Smithville police said the shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Saturday when three officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of Cherry Lane.
Details of what led up to the shooting were not available. The man shot by police was taken to a hospital.
One officer who suffered minor injuries was treated at a hospital and released.
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which the department said is standard policy.
The Clay County Investigative Squad is investigating the shooting, the department said.
The squad is expected to release more information Monday afternoon.
